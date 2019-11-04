Local men face federal charges for drug dealing











Two local men are among three individuals named in a federal indictment charging a conspiracy to distribute Oxycodone and Oxymorphone in Whitley, Knox, Laurel and Rockcastle Counties.

Albert D. Davis, 62, of Gray, and Logan Ray Towery, 72, of London are each charged with conspiracy to distribute a quantity of pills containing oxycodone and a quantity of pills containing Oxymorphone.

According to the indictment, the conspiracy, which involved a third individual whose name has been redacted in the indictment, took place between September 2015 and October 8, 2019 when Towery was arrested.

According to the complaint filed in the case, Kentucky State Police served search warrants on Towery’s residence on Sublimity School Road in London, and vehicles.

“During a search of Towery’s residence, officers located 11 firearms, along with over 125 suspected Oxycodone pills,” investigators stated in the complaint.

“Additionally, officers located $43,260 in U.S. Currency inside the residence, along with $1,168 in the vehicles,” the complaint states.

After informing Towery of his Miranda rights, the complaint states that he agreed to speak with officers and admitted to obtaining Oxycodone and Oxymorphone pills from a supplier in Detroit, Michigan.

“Towery advised that he was obtaining 300 to 500 pills per week from the source, and distributing them to individuals in Laurel, Whitley and Knox Counties,” the complaint states.

Towery named Davis as one of the individuals to whom he frequently sold large numbers of pills.

“Towery advised he supplied Davis with 200 to 300 pills at a time in the beginning, and the number of pills increased to as many as 500 pills per transaction in recent months,” the complaint states.

Through further investigation, law enforcement obtained an address for Davis in Gray.

U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent Todd Tremaine spoke with a confidential witness, who confirmed the arrangement between Towery and Davis, and that Davis was known to sell Oxycodone and Oxymorphone in Knox County.

Upon further investigation, law enforcement learned that Davis and an unnamed associate were allegedly dealing the pills out of a garage where they worked on cars on Liberty Church Road

“Towery advised often times he would meet an associate at the garage, and provide the pills to the associate for Davis,” the complaint states.

In addition to the pills provided by Towery, Davis was selling pills he obtained from another source in Georgia, the complaint states.

A search warrant served on Davis’ residence on October 11 turned up approximately 60 pills that appeared to be Oxycodone and/or Oxymorphone.

In addition to the conspiracy charge, Davis is facing charges of possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Towery faces additional charges of conspiring with others to recruit, entice, harbor, transport, provide, and maintain by any means, a person, to cause a person to engage in a commercial sex act, and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

According to the complaint, Towery admitted to law enforcement to sending women to Davis to obtain prescription pills that he would later demand payment in the form of sexual favors.

“Towery stated that Davis personally told Towery that Davis was a sadist, meaning Davis enjoys inflicting pain on others for purposes of sexual arousal,” the complaint states. “Towery stated that Davis would physically harm women and photograph it.”

Davis and Towery each pleaded not guilty to the respective charges against them at an arraignment hearing Monday in U.S. District Court in London.

They have been remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday in London.