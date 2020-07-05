Local May unemployment rates improving, but still high











May unemployment numbers in Kentucky were a mix of bad news and good news regarding the state’s economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

First the bad news, unemployment rates rose in all 120 Kentucky counties between May 2019 and May 2020, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

The good news is that unemployment rates in all 120 Kentucky counties fell between April 2020 and May 2020 with rates in Whitley County and surrounding counties dropping between 4.3 – 6 percent during that time frame.

Whitley County’s unemployment rate decreased from 15.6 percent in April 2020 to 11.3 percent in May 2020. Whitley County’s May 2020 unemployment rate was 6.3 percent higher than the May 2019 unemployment rate.

Whitley County Judge-Executive’s Pat White Jr. seems cautiously optimistic about the newest numbers.

“We are hopeful to see that kind of number and that kind of improvement. Things have just marginally reopened and you are already seeing a substantial decline in unemployment,” White said.

“I really believe that if people can get to a point and we can feel safe about spending money and going back to business, then the economy is waiting and will rebound from the numbers I have seen. We still have some hurdles to get through before we get fully back to normal. We are hopeful that those come quickly.”

While May’s unemployment rate was lower than the April rate in Whitley County, it was still higher than March’s 6.7 percent unemployment rate, and February’s 5.0 percent unemployment rate, which was the last full month before COVID-19 hit.

Laurel County’s unemployment rate decreased from 17.7 percent in April 2020 to 11.9 percent in May 2020. Laurel County’s May 2020 unemployment rate was 7.2 percent higher than the May 2019 unemployment rate.

Laurel County’s March 2020 unemployment rate was 6.5 percent, and its February 2020 rate was 4.8 percent.

Knox County’s unemployment decreased from 18.1 percent in April 2020 to 13.2 percent in May 2020. Knox County’s May 2020 unemployment rate was 7.5 percent higher than the May 2019 unemployment rate.

Knox County’s March 2020 unemployment rate was 7.2 percent, and its February 2020 rate was 5.5 percent.

Bell County’s unemployment rate decreased from 16.3 percent in April 2020 to 10.3 percent in May 2020. Bell County’s May 2020 unemployment rate was 4.8 percent higher than the May 2019 unemployment rate.

Bell County’s March 2020 unemployment rate was 8.8 percent, and its February 2020 rate was 7.1 percent.

McCreary County’s unemployment rate decreased from 15.8 in April 2020 to 10.8 percent in May 2020. McCreary County’s May 2020 unemployment rate was 5.1 percent higher than the May 2019 unemployment rate.

McCreary County’s March 2020 unemployment rate was 8.6 percent, and its February 2020 rate was 6.6 percent.

Carlisle County recorded the lowest May 2020 jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 5.4 percent. It was followed by Clinton County, 6.4 percent; Hickman County, 6.5 percent; Lyon County, 6.7 percent; Monroe County, 6.8 percent; Pendleton County, 7.2 percent; Todd and Woodford counties, 7.4 percent each; Crittenden County, 7.5 percent; and Robertson County, 7.6 percent.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest May 2020 unemployment rate at 20.5 percent. It was followed by Marion County, 15.9 percent; Harlan County, 15.5 percent; Jackson County, 14.6 percent; Lewis County, 14.4 percent; Edmonson and Leslie counties, 14.2 percent each; Martin and Trimble counties, 14.1 percent each; and Hancock County, 14 percent.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels listed here are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes.

The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 10.9 percent for May 2020, and 13 percent for the nation.

Kentucky’s May 2020 unemployment rate was 5.3 percent lower than the April 2020 rate, and 6.7 percent higher than the May 2019 unemployment rate.

Kentucky’s March 2020 unemployment rate was 5.7 percent and its February 2020 unemployment rate was 4.4 percent.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Whitley County has a civilian labor force of 13,904 people with 12,326 employed and 1,578 unemployed. Statewide, Kentucky has a civilian labor force of 2,040,012 people with 1,818,002 employed and 222,010 unemployed.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.