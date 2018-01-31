Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Local liquor store owners speak out against proposed licensing changes

Posted On 31 Jan 2018
Ernie’s Spirits owner Kevin Durham speaks with Alcoholic Beverage Control board chairwoman Christine Trout following hearings in Frankfort last week.

A change in state regulations that could allow for an unlimited number of licenses for bars and liquor stores in communities that allow the sale of alcohol met withering opposition last week during a hearing in Frankfort.The three members of the Kentucky Alcoholic Beverage Control Board were faced with a meeting room filled to capacity; mostly liquor stores owners unhappy with the proposed changes.

