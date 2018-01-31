Previous Story
Local liquor store owners speak out against proposed licensing changes
Posted On 31 Jan 2018
A change in state regulations that could allow for an unlimited number of licenses for bars and liquor stores in communities that allow the sale of alcohol met withering opposition last week during a hearing in Frankfort.The three members of the Kentucky Alcoholic Beverage Control Board were faced with a meeting room filled to capacity; mostly liquor stores owners unhappy with the proposed changes.