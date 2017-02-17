By Dean Manning

Area law enforcement is asking residents in the Fifth Street and Barton Mill Road areas of Corbin to be on guard following a series of property crimes.

According to Whitley County Sheriff Colan Harrell, the most recent incident occurred Wednesday at a residence on Fifth Street.

Deputies were called to investigate a break in that occurred at approximately 3 p.m.

“An older model grey Chevrolet truck was reportedly seen at the residence around the time that the crime occurred,” Harrell stated.

Whitley County Constable Ron “Bubba” Bowling said over the last month there have been multiple incidents of burglaries, and, in two cases, prowlers.

“They go up to the door and knock to find out if someone is home. When someone answered the door, they ran off,” Bowling explained.

Bowling said the reports have come from Pine Street, Sanderlin Drive, Fifth Street, Barton Mill Road and Hickory Hill Estates.

“It is too much activity in an area where we normally don’t have trouble,” Bowling said.

Anyone with any information about any of the incidents is asked to contact Whitley County E911 at (606) 549-6017.

Callers may remain anonymous.

In the event of an emergency, always dial 911.