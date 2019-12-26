Local law enforcement bands together to end high-speed chase, capture driver











A Rockcastle County man is facing numerous charges, including DUI and possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, after leading police on a high–speed chase that began in Woodbine and ended on Interstate 75 near the Laurel County line Wednesday night.

Vincent Caldwell, 48, of Mt. Vernon was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading a police officer, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, second-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, no operator’s license, speeding – 26 mph or greater over the limit, and tampering with physical evidence.

Deputy Chad Estep initially attempted a traffic stop on the 2004 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck at the intersection of Ky. 6 and Ky. 26 in Woodbine for multiple traffic violations.

When Estep activated his emergency lights, he stated the driver, later identified as Caldwell, accelerated and attempted to flee north on Ky. 26 toward Corbin.

“The vehicle turned left onto Cumberland Falls Highway at a high rate of speed, throwing plastic baggies out of the driver’s window near Owens Auto. “The vehicle showed no regard for other motorists while traveling in the turn lane at a high rate of speed,” officials with the sheriff’s department stated.

Deputies contacted Kentucky State Police for assistance as the pursuit continued on Cumberland Falls Highway and then on to northbound I-75.

As the pickup reached the 27-mile marker, it attempted to pass another vehicle on the shoulder before the driver slammed on the brakes.

“The driver jumped a guardrail and ran into a wood line to flee from deputies,” officials stated.

Corbin Police and Kentucky State Police responded to Tennessee Street in Corbin as the foot pursuit led to that area.

Laurel County Sheriff’s K9 Deputy Jake Miller and his K9 “Gotcha,” along with Deputy James Fox responded and tracked Caldwell, who was later located in an neighborhood off of Barton Mill Road.

Whitley County deputies Chad Foley and Mike Lawson, KSP Trooper Brandon Creekmore, London KSP units, Corbin Police officers Jim Miller, Kenneth Profitt, and host of other Corbin Police, along with Laurel deputies Miller and Fox assisted in the pursuit.

“We are thankful for a safe resolution to the situation and it was only successful due to the actions of multiple agencies working together in a coordinated effort,” said Whitley County Sheriff Todd Shelley.

Caldwell was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.