Local Kentucky State Troopers sent to Louisville in wake of riots











A group of Kentucky State Police Troopers from Post 11 in London departed Monday morning for Louisville where protests have turned violent in recent days.

According to Louisville area media outlets, protests have been ongoing in the city since March 13 following the death Breonna Taylor, 26.

However, along with the peaceful protests, other groups and individuals have turned to violence, with law enforcement arresting multiple people on charges including burglary, rioting and criminal mischief since Thursday.

The Kentucky National Guard has been deployed to the city and a curfew has been imposed.

Post 11 sent out 16 troopers.

Trooper Shane Jacobs, Public Affairs Officer at Post 10 in Harlan, which is also responsible for Knox and Bell counties, said troopers there have been placed on standby, but have not yet deployed.