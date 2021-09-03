Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Local high school football games still on tonight

Posted On 03 Sep 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , , , , ,

The four local high school football teams will be in action as scheduled Friday night.

Corbin will host Franklin County at 8 p.m. at Campbell Field in the Grace Health Bowl Game.

Cameron Combs will be back under center for the Corbin Redhounds tonight against Franklin County.

Coach Tom Greer said junior quarterback Cameron Combs will return to lead the Redhounds’ offense.

“Cameron has had a really good week of practice and he should be good to go,” Greer said.

Franklin County reached the Class 4A state championship game in 2020.

“We both do things very similarly and it will be a big challenge,” Greer said noting the Flyers are returning nine starters on each side of the ball.

After the original home opener on Aug. 20 was cancelled because of COVID–19, the Lynn Camp Wildcats will suit up for the first time at home at 7:30 p.m. against Clay County.

Whitley County will travel to Harlan County seeking its first win of 2021.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets will welcome Leslie County to Finley-Legion Field at 7:30 p.m.

Several local teams have had games cancelled.

South Laurel at Knox Central, Wayne County at Rockcastle County, and Middlesboro at Garrard County are among the COVID–19 cancellations listed on the Kentucky High School Athletic Association website.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Unemployment rates drop in Whitley, Knox and Laurel counties

Posted On 04 Sep 2021
, By
0

Some area teams are making noise while others are at a make-or-break point

Posted On 03 Sep 2021
, By
0

Williamsburg seeks to shake off ‘butt kicking’ against Leslie County Friday

Posted On 02 Sep 2021
, By
0

4A powers collide

Posted On 02 Sep 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal