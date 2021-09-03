Local high school football games still on tonight
The four local high school football teams will be in action as scheduled Friday night.
Corbin will host Franklin County at 8 p.m. at Campbell Field in the Grace Health Bowl Game.
Coach Tom Greer said junior quarterback Cameron Combs will return to lead the Redhounds’ offense.
“Cameron has had a really good week of practice and he should be good to go,” Greer said.
Franklin County reached the Class 4A state championship game in 2020.
“We both do things very similarly and it will be a big challenge,” Greer said noting the Flyers are returning nine starters on each side of the ball.
After the original home opener on Aug. 20 was cancelled because of COVID–19, the Lynn Camp Wildcats will suit up for the first time at home at 7:30 p.m. against Clay County.
Whitley County will travel to Harlan County seeking its first win of 2021.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets will welcome Leslie County to Finley-Legion Field at 7:30 p.m.
Several local teams have had games cancelled.
South Laurel at Knox Central, Wayne County at Rockcastle County, and Middlesboro at Garrard County are among the COVID–19 cancellations listed on the Kentucky High School Athletic Association website.