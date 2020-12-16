Local health departments report 1,931 active COVID–19 cases in Whitley, Knox, Laurel counties Tuesday











The Whitley County Health Department announced 59 additional COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,929.

There are currently 362 active cases, of which nine are hospitalized.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 108.3.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department announced 71 additional cases of COVID–19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 3,143.

There are currently 1,332 active cases, of which 29 are hospitalized.

With the new cases, Laurel County COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 59.9.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 34 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,599.

Six of the new cases involved children, officials stated.

There are currently 237 active cases in Knox County.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 69.7.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced 14 additional COVID–19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,558.

There are currently 154 active cases, of which eight are hospitalized.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 73.5.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,946 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 227,818.

Beshear reported 15 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,239.

Beshear said 1,788 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 438 are in intensive care.

As of Tuesday, 117 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Fulton, Bath and Menifee counties are orange zones.

McCreary County has the highest incidence rate at 169.1.