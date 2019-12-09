Local health care facilities win Quality Awards











Williamsburg Health & Rehabilitation Center was named a “Best of Kentucky” nursing and rehabilitation facility during the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities (KAHCF) Quality Awards Banquet at the Galt House in Louisville on November 21.

“We’re proud that our facility was recognized as a Best of Kentucky award recipient and we’re also honored to have the KAHCF #1 caregiver, Amanda Fredericks, representing our facility”, said Williamsburg HRC Administrator Laura Creekmore.

The Best of Kentucky – Nursing and Rehabilitation honorees were selected based on CMS star ratings of four or higher to apply, and then satisfaction surveys of residents and families.

“It is a privilege to honor caregivers for the outstanding care and devotion they show every day to their residents.”

“These honorees are an example of the many Kentucky providers and caregivers delivering quality care,” said KAHCF Board Chair Chris Page.

Top, attending the KAHCF Awards Banquet from Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center were, left to right, Administrator Laura Creekmore, Director of Nursing Joy Petry, and Caregiving Award winner Amanda Fredericks. Above, left to right: Sheila McNees of Corbin HRC was presented with a Nursing Care Award by Tim Copeland of HPSI. Christy Hinkle of Hillcrest HRC was presented with a Supportive Care Award by Tim Copeland. Leah Collins from Hillcrest HRC, was presented with the Presidential Scholarship by Mary Haynes of Nazareth Home. Attending from Barbourville HRC were, left to right, Administrator Bobbie Mills, Supportive Care Award Winner Lenora Gray, and Director of Nursing Cindy Hamilton.