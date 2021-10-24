Local groups getting $915,170 to help crime victims











Kentucky has received $29 million in federal grants to support victims of crime, and $915,170 of that funding is going to local organizations.

In total, 132 crime victim service providers have received funding this year through the federal Victims of Crime Act grant program, known as VOCA.

VOCA funding originates from the federal Crime Victims Fund, which collects funds from criminal fines, forfeitures, special assessments, and gifts or donations and is not reliant on taxpayer money. The grants support programs that provide direct services to victims, including crisis counseling, shelter, therapy and support, and advocacy in the criminal justice system among other efforts.

The Williamsburg Police Department’s victim’s advocate program received $65,000 in funding.

Cumberland River Behavioral Health received $240,923.

The Cumberland Valley Children’s Advocacy Center in London received $263,149.

Cumberland Valley Domestic Violence Services Inc. in London received $138,575.

The Knox County Fiscal Court received $53,800.

The Laurel County Attorney’s Office received $94,842.

CASA of Knox and Laurel Counties received $58,881.

“We remain steadfast in our fight to seek justice for victims of crime and to guarantee that they have an advocate working for them, speaking for them and seeking justice for them,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We will continue to fight for every Kentuckian and make sure every victim receives the services they need.”

Of the total grant funding announced, an estimated $6.2 million will help to provide services to victims of domestic violence and $3.4 million will go toward services for victims of sexual assault or human trafficking. About $11.7 million will go to Children’s Advocacy Centers (CAC), Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) programs and agencies providing residential care and mental health services for child abuse victims.

An estimated $2.6 million will go to prosecutor-based programs and $1.7 will support law-enforcement based programs providing advocacy services for victims of crime in jurisdictions around the commonwealth. An additional $4.6 million has been allocated to programs that serve victims needing services for more than one purpose area.

“The Justice and Public Safety Cabinet is the state administering agency for VOCA and works to assure delivery of the most efficient and effective services are made available to survivors to strengthen their emotional, mental and physical wellbeing in the aftermath of a crime,” said Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey.