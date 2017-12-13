Local group fundraising for mission trip to Mexico

A group of approximately 30 local people are working to raise the money to fund a summer mission trip to Mexico.

The group from Steele’s Chapel Christian Church, Immanuel Baptist Church, and Central Baptist Church is planning to spend a week in the community of Maneadaro in the Mexican state of Ensenada to build a home for an underprivileged family.

“We all come together to help those in need and in poverty in Mexico, which unfortunately is a lot of them,” said Dustyn Sams, a University of the Cumberlands student who is making the trip.

Sams said the group made a trip earlier this year, spending the week building a house for a family of five that had been living in a an old, broken-down RV with boarded-up windows, flat tries and a tarp serving as a makeshift roof..

“We helped build about a 250 square-foot house for all of them,” Sams said. “It is, honestly, the nicest thing in the community.”

Sams said the group needs to raise approximately $36,000 to fund the trip.

Each month, the group holds at least one fundraising event.

The next one is a soup dinner on Sunday, Jan. 21 at Steele’s Chapel Christian Church on Fifth Street in Corbin.

Sams said the dinner would be held at noon. The dinner is open to the public with donations being accepted.

In the event of inclement weather, the dinner will be held Jan. 28.

Other fundraisers in the coming months will include a car wash and breakfast at Applebee’s.

More information about the fundraisers will be posted on the church’s Facebook page.

For those who would like to donate, but may not be able to attend one of the fundraisers, Sams said donations may be dropped off at the church office.