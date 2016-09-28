Local families benefiting from new energy efficient homes
By Mark White
Mark White 2016-09-28T15:47:01+00:00
Crews with Wayne Manufacturing Systems worked Tuesday morning to set in place the components for a new energy efficient home that is being placed in the Emlyn community.
Five years ago, Emlyn resident Joshua Cox was paying rent to live in an old trailer that didn't have much insulation and frequently had a large electric bill.
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login
. Not a Member? Join Us
One Comment