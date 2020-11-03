Local counties remain in COVID–19 incidence rate red zone











The Bell County Health Department reported 11 new COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 850.

There are currently 183 active cases, five of which are hospitalized.

Officials advised that COVID–19 is very active in Bell County.

“Wear a mask, practice good hand hygiene and social distance,” officials advised.

Locally, the Whitley, Knox and Laurel County health departments did not release COVID–19 updates because of election day.

However, according to the state COVID–19 incidence rate map, Whitley, Knox, Laurel and Bell County remain red zone counties.

Gov. Andy Beshear did release statewide numbers.

Beshear announced 1,795 new cases, bringing the state’s total to 111,379.

Beshear reported 11 additional COVID–19 deaths, bringing the death total to 1,503.

There are 1,037 Kentuckians hospitalized, of which 259 are in intensive care.