Local Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer Steve Douglas participates in Special Olympics torch relay











Local Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer Steve Douglas was called upon for a special detail last Friday as he was given the opportunity to participate in the torch relay to mark the opening of the 2019 Special Olympics Kentucky State Games.

Douglas, a 17-year veteran, and Corbin resident, who serves as Public Affairs Officer for the Eastern Region, working out of Region 4 in Laurel County, participated in three legs of the relay as the Olympic Flame made its way from the Capitol in Frankfort to the campus of Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.

Douglas said he was one of numerous law enforcement and military members from across the state asked to be “Guardians of the Flame” as the torchbearers are known, in an effort to raise awareness and funds for the Special Olympics movement

“Word came out that I’m a runner,” Douglas said explaining that officials in the Public Affairs Branch of the Kentucky State Police asked him to participate.

Douglas helped carried the torch from the Capitol building to the Frankfort Police building, the second leg to Stewart Home School, and a later leg as the relay wound through Georgetown.

“This was probably, without a doubt, one of the most treasured moments in my career,” Douglas said. “It made me proud to be a police officer.”

While at Stewart Home School, which serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Douglas said he was able to meet a number of special Olympians, who participated in the games.

“We received a warm welcome there,” Douglas said. “It was amazing.”

While Special Olympics is in its 51st year, law enforcement’s participation has been a part of the event since 1981 when then Wichita, Kansas Police Chief Richard LaMunyon created the idea as a way to help law enforcement show its support.

In 1983, the International Association of Chiefs of Police endorsed the Torch Run.

More than 97,000 law enforcement members participate in the run annually in the state, provincial, national, regional and world games.

“I had no idea what Special Olympics consisted of until today,” Douglas said. “It will always hold a special place in my heart.”