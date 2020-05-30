Local beekeepers corral swarm outside Corbin Elementary School











Thursday afternoon of last week, a call was made to local beekeepers Chance and Kayla Hendrickson after a swarm of honey bees were spotted on a park bench outside of Corbin Elementary School. “This time of year, at the end of spring/beginning of summer, a honey bee hive will perform a split, and swarm to find a new home,” Chance explained.

A “split” occurs when a honey bee colony becomes too big, or a hive becomes too crowded. The colony will then split, resulting in one group of bees swarming to find a place to make a new hive. Most of the time it is in a tree or a bush, but it could be any other random spot, such as a park bench.

“Typically, the bees are not very aggressive during a swarm,” said Kayla. “But it is still important to contact someone who can safely remove them for you.”

The Hendricksons are equipped to catch swarms such as this, and transfer them to a safer location for both the bees, and us humans. If you happen to spot a swarm, they can be contacted at 606-344-6230.