Local baseball, softball needs radio broadcasts











The crowds at high school baseball and softball at Corbin, Whitley County and Williamsburg are good sized, but will not be confused with what the schools draw for football or basketball.

And while baseball play-by-play people can find themselves relying on stories of their experiences covering the sport to fill airtime, it is time that the Hounds, Colonels and Jackets were on the radio.

I realize that for the area radio stations, the big question is whether they could sell sufficient advertising to at least cover the cost of the broadcast.

And, to be honest, will the average listener stick around to hear those spots when their team is on either side of a massacre? I doubt it.

Plus, the season, whether baseball or softball, is long by high school sports standards with more than 30 games. That is even before you get into the district tournament and beyond.

For that reason, coverage would have to be limited.

Put the rivalry and district games into the rotation along with other select games.

Come up with a rotation between We Rock 102.7, EZ Country 104.3 and WCTT 107.3 so only one station at a time is broadcasting when two of the local teams are playing. Maybe the home team’s crew gets the call?

Now that the postseason is upon us, a radio broadcast would be even more welcome by the local fans.

Both district tournaments are at South Laurel. The local teams that advance, since we are assured of at least one baseball and one softball team from Whitley County moving on, will be traveling to Jackson County and Harlan County, respectively.

It would also be an opportunity for the radio crews to get the word out about other spring sports, football spring practice, and other happenings at their respective schools.

Even if a radio station picked up the team’s home games, it is more than what the team is getting now.

Step up to the plate and give these kids the opportunity for, as Lionel Cartwright once sang, their families to watch it all on the radio.

Besides, every sports radio broadcaster needs trademark home run and strike three calls.