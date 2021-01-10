Local author releases 4th book in children’s series











On Jan. 2, local author Jennifer Marsee released book four of the Molly Sue the Dingo Diva series. Join Molly Sue as she adjusts to life during a pandemic.

What is COVID-19? What does pandemic mean? What is quarantine and isolation? Why do we wear face coverings? What are the CDC guidelines?

Will Molly Sue share them with you? What will Molly Sue do?

Molly Sue the Dingo Diva Masked Molly is inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marsee wrote this book to educate and encourage parents and children. This book’s purpose is to bring awareness to the COVID-19 pandemic and release children’s anxiety.

The book is available only on Amazon Kindle. The book is full color and includes a hidden hearts game. The e-book book costs $2.99.

Books may be ordered via Amazon by searching Molly Sue the Dingo Diva Masked Molly.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Marsee is not scheduling book signings or in-person guest speaking events at this time.