Local author publishes how-to book to help others obtain college scholarships













Dustyn Sams is a 2017 graduate of Corbin High School currently majoring in political science at the University of the Cumberlands. When he’s not busy with his classes he has dedicated himself to running and growing his own business, Dustyn Sams Visions, which provides photography and videography services documenting everything from weddings, to sporting events, to conferences and much more.

As if that wasn’t enough to keep a young man like Sams busy, he has also found the time to write and publish his own book, Scholarship Secrets & Systems, available to purchase now at www.mycollegepaid.com.

As the title suggests, Sams’ new book deals with college scholarships – where to look for them, how to apply and everything else in between. Inside, readers will find sections dedicated to maintaining a proper mindset, building your own portfolio, how to outperform your competition, overcoming setbacks and more.

The idea for writing this helpful how-to guide came to Sams after he embarked on his own personal quest to obtain much-needed financial aid. He said, “In high school, I decided to apply for scholarships like GSP and the Rogers Scholars Program. My only problem was a good majority of my competition had ACT scores that were significantly higher than mine. Therefore, if I was going to find a way to get my school paid for, I had to figure something out.”

“Through a lot of time, trial and error, I ended up getting into both programs by compensating for my lack of a high ACT in other areas of my scholarship. While at those programs I realized that almost everyone there had a higher ACT than me, and it made me realize that I was on to something.”

“From there, I knew that you didn’t have to be a genius to get a scholarship. By graduation, I had accepted an approximately $100,000 valued full-ride scholarship from the University of the Cumberlands. That scholarship changed my life, because I have no debt.”

“Since then, I have helped guide a few other students in the same direction, and a good majority of them have received scholarships, too. So, I decided to write a book about it, because if it changed my life, and the lives of others that I have helped, then I can’t imagine the impact it would have if I wrote a book about the systems and secrets I learned!”

With Scholarships Secrets & Systems, Sams breaks everything down in an easy-to-read, no nonsense style that includes several graphs, charts and illustrations. An electronic version of the book is also available, and is included with the physical print edition at no additional cost.

For more information on how to obtain your own copy of Sams’ book, go to www.mycollegepaid.com. Find out more about Dustyn Sams Visions on Facebook.