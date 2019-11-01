Local attorneys making troubled building viable











With its numerous businesses, including multiple restaurants, bars and event spaces, Main Street in Corbin is a hive of activity.

Local attorneys Seth Reeves and Wes Tipton are seeking to expand that beyond Main Street, and the building that once housed a car dealership and, most recently a furniture store at the corner of Third and Depot Street, has been saved from the wrecking ball in the process.

Reeves and Tipton purchased the building in 2018, though at the time they had no definite plan for it.

Before they could get to that point, there were a number of structural issues that had to be addressed, including the tree growing through the remains of the roof, and the roof itself.

“There had been several fires in the building where there had been homeless people in here living,” Reeves said.

After deciding that they wanted to save the building as opposed to demolishing it and making another parking lot or green space, work began in November when the roof was replaced.

That was accomplished in February, leaving the duo to begin working on what to do with approximately 8,500 square feet of commercial space.

“We didn’t know if we wanted to find one tenant for the whole space or break it up,” Reeves said. “Ultimately, we decided we would break up the space”

The first tenant, CrossFit 606, opened its doors earlier this month.

Owned and operated by Shea Moody, it had opened in 2017 in a warehouse behind Whayne Supply.

“It had about 100 members and was looking to expand,” Reeves said. “That was the main motivation for coming downtown was to get some more visibility.”

Reeves said for the middle space, the duo wanted a small-scale restaurant or bar.

Corbin Downtown Director Aaron Sturgill aided that effort by making and posting a video about the vacancy on the Downtown Corbin Facebook page.

“Within 24 hours, we had leased the space.

The new tenants were are two couples, Lauren and Justin Cloud, and Anthony and Kaylin Miller, who are working to open Tomahawks, an axe throwing venue.

“We needed something different in Corbin. We wanted something for families to be able to hang out and do, said Lauren Cloud, explaining that they got the idea after going to Battle Axes in Lexington.

Tomahawks will feature 11 throwing lanes built to World Axe Throwing League specifications.

Participants will attempt to hit the target by throwing the axe from the line 12 feet away.

“It is something different than just sitting around, eating food and watching sports,” Lauren Cloud said.

“Almost anyone can engage in this,” she said.

Work is continuing with the goal of having Tomahawks open within the next several weeks.

Lauren said their goal is to be another way to draw people to downtown Corbin.

“We are in close proximity to the restaurants on Main Street. Hopefully, that brings us a lot of people, and helps other businesses downtown,” Lauren said.

More information is available on the Tomahawks Facebook page.

The remaining 2,500 square feet is being renovated to be the new home of Modern Barbarian barbers.

Jerry Perry, owner of Modern Barbarian, said he will have two additional stations in the new location.

“We will be able to offer more services to more people,” Perry said. “It will be a nice change to grow.”

Sturgill said it is a great thing for downtown to not only have a building that has been eyesore for so long to have new life, but for downtown to be extended.

“I’m super excited for business to extend beyond Main Street, and to bring in new businesses that expand what Corbin has to offer,” Sturgill said.