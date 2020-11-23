Local attorney Shane Romines sets up another round of, ‘The Champ’s Tab’ to help local restaurants











With Gov. Andy Beshear shutting down restaurants across the state to in-person dining, local attorney Shane Romines has established “The Champ’s Tab” at several local restaurants in an effort to help them continue to operate.

Romines announced Monday on his Facebook Live, “Breakfast With the Champ,” that he had established $1,000 tabs at five locally owned Corbin area restaurants, and a $500 tab at one locally owned Williamsburg restaurant.

The restaurants include: The Depot on Main, The Wrigley Taproom, Pizza and Company, Shep’s Place, and Smokey Bear’s Barbecue.

Romines announced that Brandon Shepherd agreed to split the $1,000 going to Shep’s Place with Bubby’s Barbecue, which he is also a co-owner.

In addition, $500 will go to The Brick Oven Pizza in Williamsburg.

Romines explained that unlike The Champ’s Tab in April that was established to benefit local healthcare workers in the midst of the fight against COVID–19, this will be available to all customers.

While the restaurants are closed to dine-in service, they remain open for carry-out.

Any customers that place a carryout order are welcome and encouraged to, “Put it on the Champ’s Tab.”

Using that phrase will get the customer a discount on the bill, and help the restaurant owners pay their bills, and, especially, their staff.

“We felt that it was time that we step up and help them out during this time,” Romines said.

Romines is asking other area business owners, who can afford to do so, to chip in on the tab, whether it is at one of these restaurants, or another of their favorites.

“These next three to six weeks are going to be critical in determining if we have places to eat after the new year,” Romines said.