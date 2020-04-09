Local attorney Shane Romines establishes tabs for Baptist Health employees at local restaurants











Corbin attorney Shane Romines is saying thanks to Baptist Health Corbin employees for their hard work during the COVID–19 pandemic, and doing something to help several locally–owned restaurants by establishing, “The Champ’s Tab.”

Romines announced on the Copeland & Romines Law Office Facebook page Thursday that he had established $1,000 tabs at The Depot on Main, Pizza and Company and The Root Beer Stand for hospital employees.

“We know that our healthcare workers are really being put through the mill with everything that is going on,” Romines said in announcing the effort.

“Not only the physical grind, but the stress.”

Romines explained that hospital employees may show their hospital ID when picking up their food at any of the three restaurants to have it covered by the tab.

“Feel free to use the Champ’s Tab,” he said.

In addition to showing appreciation for the hospital employees, Romines said in a time when small businesses, especially locally–owned restaurants, are being negatively affected, this is a way to help them.

Romines is encouraging anyone anyone else that is in a position to do so to, to chip in, or establish their own tab at one of the local restaurants.