Local attorney appointed as special Kentucky Supreme Court Justice











A local attorney has been appointed to hear one case as part of the Kentucky Supreme Court.

Tim Crawford, whose office is located in Corbin, will be sworn in to hear the appeal of the civil case in December.

“I got a call from the governor’s office asking if I would be willing to serve,” Crawford said explaining that that Justice Debra Lambert had to recuse herself from the case because she had heard the case when she served on the Kentucky Court of Appeals. “I told them as long as there is no legal conflict, I would be willing to serve. I got an executive order appointing me.”

Crawford said the only thing he knows of the case is that it involves a family dispute over the division of an estate.

The first meeting of the court for the case is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Dec. 8. Crawford said because of the COVID–19 pandemic, the meeting will be held via Zoom.

At that time, Crawford will be sworn in as a justice.

“For that one case, I will have the same powers as the other justices,” Crawford said.

Crawford, whose practice involves representing school boards around the state, said he has never had cause to argue a case before the state supreme court.

In order to prepare himself for what to expect, he has spoken with several friends who have experience with the court.

“It is going to be a good experience, Crawford said.