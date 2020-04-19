Local airports slated to receive federal CARES Act funding











The municipal airports in Williamsburg and London are among 55 across Kentucky that will be receiving a total of $77.2 million in federal funds made available as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R–KY, announced the funding Tuesday.

“Kentucky’s network of world-class airports drive our economy and support good jobs. As our country faces the health and economic crisis of the coronavirus, we must maintain these critical features of Kentucky’s infrastructure. When this crisis is over, our Commonwealth will be ready to once again take flight,” said Senator McConnell. “As Senate Majority Leader, I was proud to keep Kentucky’s priorities—including our airports and their workers—at the center of the national discussion.”

Williamsburg–Whitley County Airport is slated to receive $20,000 in funding, while the London-Corbin Airport will receive $30,000.

Williamsburg Airport Manager Don Strickland said Tuesday that he had yet to receive the paperwork on the funding, which would include any restrictions on what the funding may be used for.

“It would be welcome,” Strickland said of the additional funds.

If possible, Strickland said a portion of the funding would be used to pay the $12,000 in repairs recently done to rooms in the rental house at the airport.

London-Corbin Airport Manager Matthew Singer said with flight traffic having slowed down, resulting in less revenue, the funding would likely be used for operational expenses or debt service.

“That will be up to the airport board,” Singer said.

Including this money, Kentucky communities and organizations have received more than $800 million.