Local agencies work together on successful weekend water rescue











A Facebook post made by Whitley County Constable Ron “Bubba” Bowling Saturday night said the following:

Boats were deployed in Laurel County by London/Laurel Rescue with West Knox Rescue, and in Whitley County by the Whitley Constables’ Office after a call for help was made by cell phone to Constable Bowling stating there was an incident at the old dam. Two were in the water, and calling for help as the caller lost service.

On scene, it was discovered that a couple of fishermen were “up the creek without a paddle” after losing power in their small fishing boat. The boat drifted and capsized against the old city dam.

Rescue boats were deployed on both sides of the dam by separate agencies. One fisherman was able to make it to shore, while the other found himself stuck, hanging to a tree while rescue agencies attempted to throw floating devices in the swift water on the upper side.

While Constable Bowling and deputies prepared for water rescue should he fall off of the dam on the Whitley side, London/Laurel Rescue with West Knox Rescue was successful in getting within 20 yards of the subject, finally pulling him to safety.

Units with London/Laurel Rescue ,West Knox Rescue, Knox County Constable Shawn Rogers, U.S. Forestry Service, Laurel County deputies, Whitley County deputies Foley, Estep and Coffey, and Constable Ron Bowling all responded.

Whitley County Sheriff Todd Shelley commented on the incident, saying, “All agencies involved went above and beyond. I am all about team work, and I thank the good Lord that everyone was able to come together to pull off this successful rescue.”