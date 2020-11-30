









After a long and courageous battle with cancer, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Lloyd closed his eyes for the last time in this life. The angels came and took his soul into the presence of God, where he opened his eyes for eternity. Lloyd Edger Taylor was born August 19, 1950, to Hiram and Clara Collier Taylor. He was proceeded in death by his parents, a sister Susie Taylor Lawson, two brothers Leonard Taylor and Arnold Taylor; and mother-in-law Nelda Anderson Croley.

Lloyd is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Judy Marlene Croley Taylor; one precious daughter, Krysti Rae Taylor Conlin and husband, Patrick Stuart Conlin; two wonderful grandchildren Alex Stuart Conlin and wife Alexa, and Kaylee Rae Conlin. He is survived by two awesome great-grandkids, Grayson Alex Conlin and AnnaLynn Grace Conlin, all of Williamsburg, Kentucky.

He is survived by one sister Jean Shears and her husband Gene of Georgetown, Ohio; three brothers Oney Taylor and wife Alma of Dayton, Ohio, Jessie Taylor and wife Lisa of Lafollette, Tennessee, and Arie Croley and wife Penny of Williamsburg, Kentucky. There are many family, friends and associates to remember his life well lived.

Lloyd attended Nevisdale Elementary School and Whitley County High School where he graduated in 1969. He had a BS degree from Cumberland College, a Masters and Rank 1 from Union College. Lloyd enjoyed a career that he loved, teaching art in the same classroom where his formal art education started at Whitley County High School. He taught art for twenty-seven years and later was the Gifted and Talented Coordinator for the Whitley County School District for four years. He was also a member of the Williamsburg Masonic Lodge #490 F&AM.

With all that Lloyd accomplished during his lifetime, he was most proud of his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He loved anything outside from fishing to hiking, but at the top of the list was creating art work whether on location or in his studio.

On Sunday, November 29, following visitation, the Williamsburg Masonic Lodge #490 F&AM conducted Masonic Rites and then farewell service then followed with Rev. Gerald Mullins officiating at Ellison Funeral Home, Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Graveside services were held following the farewell service at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery on Croley Bend Road, Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.