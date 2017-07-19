By Teresa Brooks

Lloyd Albert Lawson, 60, of Bee Creek Road, Corbin, departed this life on Thursday, July 13, 2017 in Corbin.

He was born on July 24, 1956 in Holland, MI to the late Floyd J. Lawson and Helen (McKinney) Lawson.

Lloyd attended Frankfort Baptist Church and had worked at American Greeting for nearly 30 years.

He enjoyed fishing, golf and attending high school and especially little league games. Lloyd was the Undertakers Little League’s Number One fan and a strong fan of Corbin athletics.

He is survived by his loving wife, Cathy Lawson of Corbin; daughter, Christy Thornton of Williamsburg; two sons, Cody Brian Lawson of Louisville and Richard F. Short of Somerset; three grandchildren, Breanna Thornton, Tristan Short and Adam Short; four sisters, Sharon Gabbard (Bob) of London, Karen Moses of Corbin, Pam Cornett (David) of Corbin and Shanna Elkins (Steve) of Corbin; two brothers, Curt Lawson of Rockholds and Brian Lawson (Sherry) of Corbin; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Monday, July 17, at Frankfort Baptist Church with Rev. James Hodge officiating.

Following the service he was laid to rest the Young Cemetery on Highway 90.

His nephews served as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were the Croley Funeral Home Undertakers Little League team.

