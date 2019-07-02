Little League All-Stars: Softball teams eliminated, baseball tourneys set to get underway











From the July 3, 2019 edition of the News Journal…

9-10 Corbin Softball

Last Tuesday, June 25, the 9-10 year-old Corbin softball All-Stars were facing elimination when they took the field against Jackson County. A final score was not available by press time, but unfortunately, the Corbin girls were sent home after a 19-4 loss.

The 9-10 softball All-Stars fell into the loser’s bracket of their tournament, held in Williamsburg, after being shutout by the Tri-City All-Stars in round one. Even though game two also didn’t go their way, they showed definite signs of improvement, plating four runs to avoid back-to-back shutouts.

Once again, this year’s Corbin 9-10 year-old Little League softball All-Stars were: Landry Gentry, Kylee Brison, MaKenna Wilson, Alexis Wilson, Olivia Hatfield, Elin Curry, Reese Curry, Malorie Hicks, Jersey Hardesty, Mikaila Hopkins, Selena Lowe, Maci Foley, Anna Brock, Brooke Croley and Raylen Lester.

11-12 Corbin Softball

The 11-12 year-old Corbin softball All-Stars had a very productive summer, even though things ended up not going their way in the end.

To recap last week’s report, the older softball girls kicked off their tournament at Briar Creek Park in Williamsburg with a dominating 13-0 win over Clay County on the morning of Saturday, June 22. Last Wednesday, June 26, they defeated the Tri-City All-Stars 11-1 to advance to the winner’s bracket championship game.

It was in the winner’s bracket finals on the evening of Friday, June 28, that Corbin met up with a very talented Hazard-Perry All-Stars team. The Corbin girls fell 11-1, dropping them into the loser’s bracket championship against South London.

Corbin made easy work of SL on Saturday, June 29, winning 11-1 to advance to Sunday’s district championship game. In order to come out on top and move on to state tournament play, our local all-stars would have had to not only defeat Hazard-Perry on Sunday, but also best them again in one final, winner-take-all contest this past Monday.

Unfortunately, Corbin was not able to force that decisive matchup for all the marbles, instead falling again to Hazard-Perry, this time by the final score of 13-3. Despite their elimination, it was still a very successful summer campaign for these young ladies in 2019, especially considering that fact that it was their first time back in the tournament after being absent in recent years.

This year’s Corbin 11-12 year-old Little League softball All-Stars were: Jules Deal, Dannie Foley, Morgan Hicks, Raegan Walker, Izzy Walker, Raegan Hinkle, Erin Edwards, Alana Stidham, Anela Sanders, Kaili Sanders, Brooklyne Allen, Katie Ridener and Rachel Howard.

11-12 Corbin Baseball

The 11-12 year-old Corbin baseball All-Stars began play in their area tournament at Rotary Park the night of Friday, June 28. They cruised past the Jackson County All-Stars in their first outing, followed by an 8-4 victory over North Laurel the next day.

This made the 11-12 Corbin All-Stars champions of the area winner’s bracket, and has advanced them on to this year’s district tourney, which will also be held at Rotary Park in the coming days.

As of press time a district tournament bracket had not been officially announced. Games will begin either this weekend, or possibly at the start of next week. More details will be provided as soon as they are made available.

This year’s Corbin 11-12 year-old Little League baseball All-Stars are: Clay Botner, Lucas Brittain, JP Carmichael, Jaden Davis, Cam Estep, Isaiah Smith, Cole Stevens, Max Farmer, Cody Gibson, Peyton Hamilton, BJ Jackson, Eli Pietrowski and Keaton Smith.

9-10 district baseball tournament bracket released

The bracket for the 9-10 year-old Little League All-Stars district tournament was announced last week. According to the information available at press time, the Corbin All-Stars will play their first game against Pulaski County this Saturday, July 6, at 7:00 p.m. The winner of that game will face either Hazard-Perry or Knox County on Monday, July 8, at 6:00 p.m.

All games in this double elimination tournament will be played in Hazard. The two teams making it to the championship game will face each other next Wednesday, July 10, at 6:00 p.m. If a second game is required to determine a champion, that contest will take place Thursday, July 11, at 6:00 p.m. All dates and times are subject to change pending weather.

The Corbin 9-10 year-old baseball All-Stars are: Bret Estep, Easton Hendrickson, Jack Jackson, Sam Malone, Eisen Moses, Brody Wilson, Brody Middleton, Braxton Storm, Carson Taylor, Landon Walters, Jackson Willis and Brady Webb.

11-year-old All-Stars set to begin play this week

As reported in last week’s edition, the Corbin and Williamsburg baseball All-Star teams are both still set to begin play in their tournament later this week. Corbin will face either the South London or Knox County All-Stars at 6:00 p.m. the evening of Sunday, July 7.

Williamsburg, who will be hosting this year’s tourney, is scheduled to play wither North Laurel or Harlan at approximately 8:00 p.m., or just after the conclusion of the Corbin game.

The tournament is scheduled to continue next Tuesday, July 9, and the championship game is currently scheduled for next Thursday, July 11. Again, dates and times are subject to potential change.

The Corbin 11-year-old baseball All-Stars are: Levi Brock, Spencer Brock, Brennon Cummins, JD Davenport, Brody Faulkner, Landon Rose, Jamison West, Kaiden Freeman, Luke Hatfield, Silas Mahan, Trey Person, Jacen Post and Hunter Todd.

The Williamsburg 11-year-old baseball All-Stars are: Logan Petrey, Caden Collett, Eli Smith, Levi Sullivan, Andrew Shelton, Evan Moses, Colten Gobel, Douglas Wilson, Dalton Henderson, Jacob Jones, Ethan Moses and Tucker Sullivan.

Editor’s Note: See wrong info in this report, or have info that needs to be added?

Submit information on area All-Stars tournaments to Sports Editor Trevor Sherman at tsherman@corbinnewsjournal.com.