









Lisa Marie Durham Dugger, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September, 13, 2021 at the Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, TN. She was born in Corbin, KY on November 17, 1957 to the late John L. Durham and Mary J. Durham Cobb.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Lance Corporal, David T. Durham, and Larry Lee Durham.

She is survived by her daughters, Erica and Scott Lunsford, of Maryville, TN, and Amber and Donavan Stubblefield of Alcoa, TN; her fiancé, Wendell Davidson; and step-daughter, Haley Davidson of Maryville, TN; grandsons, Layton Lunsford, Lawson Lunsford, and Aage Stubblefield; sister, Sandra and John Moreland of Lily, KY; brothers, Joseph and Carole Durham of Aberdeen, WA; Donnie Durham, of Corbin, KY; and Gary Durham of Corbin, KY; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends to mourn her passing.

No formal funeral service is planned. There will be a private celebration of life at a later date.