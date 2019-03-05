











Lisa Hamblin Barnes, 51, of Lafollette, TN passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Lafollette Medical Center.

She was born September 19, 1967 in Middlesboro, KY.

Lisa is preceded in death by her father, John Hamblin; mother, Mabel Webb Hamblin; husband, Roy Barnes; love of her life, Lloyd King; two grandbabies; brothers, Jerry Hamblin, Eddie Hamblin.

She is survived by her children, Elisha Tiller, Bobby Barnes, Nora Marlow and husband Bradley, Johnathan King and wife Sarah; sisters, Peggy Hurst and husband Joe, Geraldine Thomas and husband Gary, Edith Waldroop, Bernice Waldroop and husband Lee, Carol Davis and husband Lonnie, Patty Taylor and husband Danny, Stacey Hamblin; brothers, Donnie Hamblin and wife Ellen, Junior Hamblin and wife Darlene, Densil Hamblin and wife Becky; grandbabies, Ariadney Barnes, Lakien Tiller, Amelia and Braylee Marlow, and a host of nieces, nephews, friends & family to mourn her passing.

Funeral services were held Sunday, March 3, at the Valley Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Lee Mahan and Rev. Truman Partin officiating.

Burial followed in the Hamblin Cemetery (Clairfield, TN).

The family requests donations be made to Harp Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.