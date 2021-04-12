









Lisa Ann Peace, age 49, of Becks Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Friday, April 9, 2021 at her home. Lisa was born on June 29, 1971 in Toledo, Ohio to Orville Bowlin and the late Mildred (Millie) Edmonds Bowlin Freeman. In addition to her mother, she was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Dave Freeman.

She is survived by four children, Miranda Louise Peace (Nicholas Anderson), Dalton Eric Peace (Lexie Boggs), Madison Ruth Peace and Alana Grace Mah, all of Williamsburg; a soon-to-be granddaughter in July; father of her children, Jon Peace of Williamsburg; father, Orville Bowlin (Alice) of Williamsburg; brothers, Donnie Ray Bowlin, Rodney Lee Bowlin (Elizabeth) and Connie Bowlin Randall), all of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral on Tuesday, April 13, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 13 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Col. Steve Sears (Ret) officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.