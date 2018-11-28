Lions Club seeks donations for 70th annual Christmas Basket Program; sign ups Thursday and Friday













For 70 consecutive years, the Corbin Lions Club has made the Christmas holiday just a little bit brighter for many in the area.

The club is currently accepting donations to support its Christmas Basket Program. The goal with 2018 is $15,000.

“Beginning with five baskets in 1949, we have delivered hundreds of baskets each year,” said Corbin Lions Club President Mike Pawula. “Both Lions Club member and volunteers deliver these baskets on Christmas Eve morning. Each basket consists of enough food for a wonderful Christmas meal with plenty remaining for several more days.”

The baskets have items like canned vegetables and fresh produce, flour, Pepsi, bread, a canned ham and breakfast foods.

The club plans to deliver 250 baskets to eligible local residents. Eligibility is determined by financial need, among other factors.

Anyone who thinks they might be eligible to receive a basket is encouraged to sign up to be considered. Sign ups will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. this Thursday and Friday at the Princess Vermillion McBurney Recreation Center on Barbourville Street in Corbin, just behind the football stadium and next to the city pool.

Pawula said that, so far, the club has received about $2,451 in donations from the community toward the fundraising goal.

“This goal can only be met with the generosity of community members and businesses,” Pawula said.

If you are interested in donating to the Christmas Basket Program, donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 365, Corbin, KY 40702.

The Lions Club would like to thank the following individuals and businesses for their donations: J.C. Baker, Joan & Stanley Wyatt; Bronze Level: Corbin Flower Shop, Dr. Gary Combs Family Dentistry, Dr. Robert Mackey, Gary & Brenda McDaniel and Bobby & Donna McDaniel, Hart Funeral Home, J.R. & Rhoda Woods, Mike Sparks/State Farm

Insurance Agency, O’Neil-Lawson Funeral Home, West Corbin Christian Church, Whitley County Health Department, Womens League of Corbin; Silver Level: Davis Salvage Company, Messer Host, Patil Foundation; Gold Level: Hometown Bank.

If you are interested in being directly involved in the preparation or delivery of Christmas baskets please call Mike Pawula at 606-215-0684.