









Linda Susan (Hermes) Kennedy, age 71, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away early Sunday morning, November 7, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Linda was born on February 1, 1950 to the late Harold James Hermes and Lavonia Bell Hayden Hermes in Chicago, Illinois.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Kennedy.

She is survived by her daughter, Gale Mary Smith, of Lexington, KY; four sons, Arthur Smith, and wife, Theresa, of Lexington, KY, William Ray “Billy” Kennedy, II, and partner, Chris Felton, Michael Joseph Kennedy, and Edward James “E. J.” Kennedy, and wife, Brittany, all of Jellico.

Linda is also survived by her grandchildren, Jazzmine Huffman, and husband, Joey, of Springfield, Ohio, Nicole Smith, of Lexington, KY, Amber Smith, of Killen, Texas, Blueonna Kennedy, of Jellico, and Robin Jeannette Serio, of Chicago, IL, Amanda Harris, and husband, William, of Lexington, KY, Jasmine Kellogg, Derrick Kellogg, Adrienne Brock, and Ivory Kennedy, all of Jellico; several great-grandchildren; special friend, Serena Rose; and a host of friends, neighbors, and other relatives to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, November 12, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral services will immediately follow on Friday, November 12, at 2:00 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Gage Hyslope officiating.

Interment will immediately follow in the Huddleston Cemetery located in the Crouches Creek Community of Campbell County.

Cox & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.