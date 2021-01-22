









Linda Sue Baatz, age 69, of Old Jellico Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at her home. She was born on December 18, 1951 in Detroit, Michigan to James A. Farmer, Sr. and Dorothy (Salmons) Farmer. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy (Salmons) Farmer; sister, Jenny Wellman; and brothers, James Farmer, Jr., Steve Farmer, and Charles Farmer.

She is survived by her husband, Chris Baatz of Williamsburg; son, Jason Baatz (Loretta) of Williamsburg; grandson, Christopher Baatz of Williamsburg; father, James Farmer, Sr. of Williamsburg; special niece, Rochelle Bishay (Mark) of Troy, MI; special great-nieces and -nephews, Mariah Branch, Micayla Bishay, Olivia Bishay, and Joseph Bishay; several other nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

All services are private.

