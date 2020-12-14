









Linda Phyllis Siler, age 67, of Elmer Lawson Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Beech Tree Manor Nursing Home in Jellico, Tennessee.

She was born on November 28, 1953 in Jellico, Tennessee to the late Herbert and Vina (Powers) Reynolds. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Siler; brother, Otis Reynolds; and sisters, Marie Hamblin, Ardella Cartin and Carol Callum.

She is survived by five children, Chris Sasko (Bobbie) of Williamsburg, Samuel Plotnick of Williamsburg, Jessica Cline of Covington, Herbie McCourt of Covington and Barrett Siler of Williamsburg; seven grandchildren, Megan, Rachel, Scott, Cameron, Joshua, Judson and Casey; four great-grandchildren, Deacon, Liam, Vivian and Lorelai; brother, Edward Reynolds of Maineville, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Wednesday, December 16, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 16, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Darrell Warren and Joseph Hamblin officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Reynolds Cemetery.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.