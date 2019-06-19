Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Linda Owens Moses

Posted On 19 Jun 2019
Linda Owens Moses, 57, of Tunnel Hill, Georgia and formerly Williamsburg departed this life on Friday, June 14, 2019 in Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Lucy Owens and a brother, James Owens.

She is survived by her companion, Darrell Moses; sister, Ruby Owens; daughters, Holly Prewitt (Carl), Heather Prewitt and Hannah Moses; stepsons, Kenny Moses and Josh Moses (Tristan); grandchildren, Caitlynne Hill, McKenzie Prewitt, Madison Prewitt, Morgan Prewitt, Colton Hill, Moses Prewitt and Alex Moses; the father of her daughters, Michael Moses; loyal friends, April Bryant and Gerri Prewitt; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

All services will be private. Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

This announcement is a courtesy of Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg, Kentucky.

