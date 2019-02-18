











Linda Marie Worley Adkins, 74, of Ancil Leach Hollow departed this life on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the Baptist Health in Corbin.

She was born on July 12, 1944 in Williamsburg, to the Martin Siler and Ana Mae Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin Siler and C.P and Anna Mae Smith; husbands, James Adkins and Willis Worley, Jr.; and brother, Tommy Joe Smith.

She was a member of Clearfork Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda Rena Thornton (husband Jim) of Williamsburg and Tammy Sue Lawson (husband Tim) of Williamsburg; six grandchildren, Ginger Goins (Jimmy), Sylvia Powers (Chris); Shaina Henry (LA); Timothy Lawson Jr. (Dianna), Jimmy Thornton Jr., and Gladys Thornton; eight great grandchildren, Joshua Goins, Jailee Goins, Blake Powers, Caraline Powers, Landan Henry, Bella Henry, Kyson Lawson, and Kyla Lawson; sister, Darlene Catron (Charles) of Williamsburg; brother, Danny Wayne Smith of Williamsburg; many nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Sunday, February 17, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ewell Lawson, Rev. Steve Siler, and Rev. Tyler Jones officiating.

Following the service she was laid to rest in the Clearfork Cemetery with Jim Thornton, Tim Lawson, Jimmy Thornton Jr., Timothy Lawson Jr., Chris Powers, and L.A. Henry serving as pallbearers.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.