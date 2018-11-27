











Linda Mae Anderson, 86, formerly of Williamsburg departed this life on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at her home in Toledo, OH.

She was born on July 5, 1932 in Williamsburg, to the late Ewell Lawson and Anna (Roller) Lawson.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Anderson; daughter, Doris Ann Scott; and brothers, Jessie Lee Lawson, Woodrow Lawson, Phillip David Lawson and Henry James “Pete” Lawson.

She is survived by her children, Brenda Lee Stevenson of Toledo, OH and Vernon Kelly Anderson (Selina) of Williamsburg; nine grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren; five sisters, Judy Davis of Williamsburg, Roberta Teague (Junior) of Williamsburg, Fannie Dalton of Toledo, OH, Alla Jane Fowler of Cullman, AL and Joyce Maggie Baker of Williamsburg; three brothers, Ewell “Jamup” Lawson (Janie), Johnny Allen Lawson (Rita) and John David Leach (Angie) all of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Sunday, November 25, at Cooks Baptist Church with Rev. Ewell “Jamup” Lawson and Rev. Waylon Mason officiating.

Following the service she was laid to rest in the Anderson Cemetery on Lot Mud Creek Road.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.