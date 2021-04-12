









Linda Louise Cox, age 72, of Brush Arbor Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky.

Linda was born on October 10, 1948 in Revelo, Kentucky to the late Elmer J. and Offie (Ball) Alsip. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Nathaniel Cox; son, Stevie Allen Cox; great-grandson, Nathaniel Gibson; son-in-law, Robert Gibson; and sisters, Jewel Alsip, Betty Lee Hill and Nina Vegas.

Linda was a member of Concord Church. She loved spending time with her family and quilting.

She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Gibson of Williamsburg and Sherri Sumner (James) of Parkers Lake, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Alecia Williams, Steven Gibson, Robert Joe Gibson and Natalie Sumner; four great-grandchildren, Miracle Gibson, Chevie Gibson, Hunter Gibson and Brantley Rickett; sister, Joyce Cox of Williamsburg; special cousin, Betty Shores of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 9:00 P.M. Monday, April 12, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 13, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Darrell Bryant and Rev. Brian West officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the New Liberty Cemetery.

