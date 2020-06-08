









Mrs. Linda Kay Gilreath Stanaford, age 71, of Duff, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Williamsburg Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was born July 31, 1948 in Jellico, Tennessee.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Gilreath, Jr.; mother, Margie Rue Gilreath; and brothers, Fred Wayne Davenport CSM, and Johnny Carl Gilreath.

She is survived by her husband, James “Jimmy” Stanaford; children, Ron Jeffers, Jr. and wife Cherie, Kathy Perkins and husband Bruce, and Tammy Patrick and husband Larry, Jr.; step-children, Megan Stanaford and Ralph Stanaford; grandchildren, Kristen Malicoat, Jacob Jeffers, Josh Malicoat, Hunter Patrick, Raymond Jeffers, Cassidy Patrick, Ryan Jeffers, Gabrielle Patrick, Gabriella Stanaford, December Perkins, and Elizabeth Powers; great-grandchildren, Elise Powers, Myles Powers, Everleigh Powers, and Kipton Patrick; and sister, Brenda Rhea Bryant and husband Henry; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held on Sunday, June 7, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Daniel Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.