









Mrs. Linda Jane Ellison, age 74, of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at her home. She was born September 8, 1945 in Lafollette, Tennessee. She was of the Baptist faith (full Gospel).

Linda was preceded in death by: daughters, Mary Angela Hinds and husband, Darrell, and Collette Hamblin and husband, Curtis; father, William “Mack” McKinnely Marlowe; mother, Azalea Heatherly Marlowe; and brother, William “Bill” McKinnely Marlowe.

She is survived by: her husband, Devoy Ellison; son, Joseph Lee Ellison; daughters, Laura Ridenour, Dora Ellen Cureton, and Colleen Carla Lay; ten grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; twin sister, Lois Jean Chadwell; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Funeral services were held Sunday, October 13 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Sam Walden officiating. Burial was held Monday, October 14 in the Chadwell Cemetery (White Oak).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.