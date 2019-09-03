









Linda Gail Paul, 51, of Crisp Court, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

She was born on February 4, 1968 to Mance and Mary Sue (Elswick) Paul.

She was preceded in death by her father, Mance Paul.

Linda is survived by her husband, Thomas Rickett of Williamsburg; daughter, Katrina Rickett of Williamsburg; brother, Gary Paul of Williamsburg; mother, Mary Sue Paul of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be after 5:00 p.m. Thursday, September 5, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerome McCullah officiating.

Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.