









Linda Ellen Croley Lee Browning, age 97, of Mountain View Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the Continue Care Hospital in Corbin, Kentucky.

Linda was born on April 21, 1923 in Whitley County, Kentucky to the late Joe and Lula (Powers) Hamblin. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husbands, Noah Croley, William H. Lee and Joe Browning; six sisters, Susie Blakley, Mary Gunnoe, Cora Wilson, Nellie Hamblin, Eva Faulkner and Vina Carr; and brothers, James Wren Hamblin, Everett Hamblin and Lee Hamblin. Linda was a member of Big Poplar Creek Baptist Church.

Linda is survived by two daughters, Thelma Jones and husband Robert of Williamsburg and Pauline Lee and husband Jimmy of Barbourville; three sons, Raymond Croley and wife Sherry of Corbin, Roscoe Croley and wife Clara of Siler and Joe Ben Croley and wife Debbie of Williamsburg; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Arnold Hamblin and wife Shirley of Williamsburg; sister, Rachel Rogers and husband Eugene of Toledo, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Wednesday, January 20, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 20, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roy Sutton and Rev. Jerry Fuson officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Croley Family Cemetery on Coalstone.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.