Lincoln County man served with arrest warrant issued in connection with July 24 high-speed chase in Whitley County











It has taken local law enforcement approximately one week, but a Lincoln County man was arrested Thursday afternoon on charges stemming from a high-speed chase in Whitley County early on the morning of July 24.

Jonathon M. Durham, 33, of Stanford, is facing charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police, speeding – 26 mph or great over the limit, reckless driving and first-degree wanton endangerment.

Williamsburg Police Officer William Cain secured the arrest warrant following the chase on Interstate 75.

According to the warrant, at approximately 6:45 a.m., Cain observed the vehicle driving in a reckless manner.

Cain, along with Officer Steven Hill attempted to stop Durham, as the chase reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

“(Durham) made several passes in emergency lanes and median,” Cain stated in the arrested warrant.

Prewitt served the warrant on Durham at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Whitley County Detention Center.

Durham was released on a $5,000 cash bond.