By Teresa Brooks

Lina Kay Hackney, 68, of Sumpter Township, MI died peacefully early Friday, June 23, 2017 at Beaumont Hospital of Royal Oak.

She was born September 5, 1948 in Jellico, TN.

She has been a Sumpter Township resident since 1967, moving to the area from Taylor. Cooking, reading, socializing were enjoyments, but mostly Lina enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alonzo and Ruby Heaps Botts.

She is survived by a son, Earl “Scott” Hackney, Jr. of Jackson; daughter, Kathy Anderson and Joel of Sumpter Township; grandchildren, Corwin, Caleb and Sage; and a host of loving extended family and friends to mourn her passing

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m.

Burial will be in the Douglas Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of arrangements.