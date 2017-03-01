By Dean Manning

Lily and West Knox firefighters spent approximately three hours on scene Monday night to ensure a fire at C&C Machine Shop in Lily was extinguished.

Firefighters were called to the scene on U.S. 25 about 6:30 p.m.

Lily Fire Chief Doug Jones said when firefighters arrived, light smoke was pouring from the eves of the building.

“It took us longer to get at the fire due to the construction of the building,” Jones said explaining the ceiling was made of sheet metal that firefighters had to remove to get into the attic area.

Once the firefighters could get into the attic, they had to go through a large area of blown insulation to ensure the fire was extinguished.

“There is very minimal damage to anything,” Jones said noting water got into one machine but the owner said it would be fine once it dried out.

Jones said when the call came out that it was a machine shop, he became concerned about potential hazardous materials that could be inside.

Nothing hazardous was located inside.

“It was a concrete and metal building,” Jones said.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Jones said the cause of the fire appears to have been electrical.