Lily, West Knox, Campground firefighters called to Cherry Hill Road Tuesday













Lily, West Knox and Campground fire departments responded to a structure fire on Cherry Hill Road at 9:47 a.m. on Tuesday, June 12.

The cause of the fire could not be determined because of the severity of the damage, said Chief Doug Jones of the Lily Fire Department. There was no electricity running to the house.

This is the second time this structure has been on fire. Neighbors informed the firefighters that the property was abandoned after the first fire.

The fire departments battled the flames for more than three hours.

Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County also responded, but no injuries were reported.