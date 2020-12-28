Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Lily tobacco store robbed Saturday morning

Posted On 28 Dec 2020
Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify the individual that robbed a Lily tobacco store at gunpoint Saturday morning.

According to deputies, the masked individual came into T-Mart Tobacco on U.S.25, near the intersection with Ky. 552, at approximately 10:30 a.m., armed with a pistol.

The two adult attendants complied with the robber’s demands, handing over an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect then fled out of the back of the store and left the scene in a red pickup truck driven by another suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at (606) 864-6600, (606) 878-7000, or e-mail Deputy Gilbert Acciardo at g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.

All information will be strictly confidential.

Detective Bryon Lawson, Deputy Allen Turner, and Deputy Jamie Etherton are continuing the investigation.

