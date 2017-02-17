By Dean Manning

In what is a first in Laurel County, a 16-year-old Lily girl is being tried as an adult for allegedly assaulting another female with a cell phone.

Lea Dawn Sizemore was indicted Friday in Laurel Circuit Court on charges of first-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal mischief.

According to the indictment, the alleged incident took place on Sept. 16.

The indictment alleges that during a fight between Sizemore and the other female, Sizemore hit the female in the face and head with the cell phone causing serious physical injury. Sizemore is also accused of damaging the victim’s necklace in the process.

“This is probably my first case like this,” said Laurel County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jackie Steele. “We have had two juvenile sex offenders and a couple of juveniles charge with robbery that involved a gun. There was one case years ago that (former Commonwealth’s Attorney) Tom Handy did that was a murder charge.”

Steele said the decision to try a juvenile as an adult is made in district court.

The case is brought in for a juvenile transfer hearing.

Under Kentucky law, prosecutors must prove one of nine different criteria in order for a juvenile to be tried as an adult.

A juvenile, who has reached the age of 14, that is charged with a Class “B” felony, is one of the critera.

Under Kentucky law, first-degree assault is a Class “B” felony.

London Police Officer Ryan Jackson is investigating the case.