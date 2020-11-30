Lily man leads police of ATV chase through yards, crashes vehicle into tree
A Lily man is behind bars after leading police on a chase on an ATV where he went through several residential yards before crashing the vehicle and then fleeing police on foot Saturday.
Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Brent France arrested Randy T. Cunnagin, 36, charging him with driving on a DUI suspended license, second-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, second-degree criminal mischief, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and numerous traffic-related offenses.
The incident happened about 7:12 p.m. on Highway 3094 about three miles north London.
France observed a blue ATV being illegally operated on the highway, then activated his emergency equipment in order to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to stop and traveled across several residential yards causing damage to the yards, according to a Laurel County Sheriff’s Department release.
“The vehicle then traveled into a wooded area and struck a tree becoming disabled and the driver attempted to flee on foot ditching a handgun along the way,” the release noted.
Following a brief chase and scuffle, Cunnagin was taken into custody, according to the release.
Police recovered a semiautomatic handgun.
Deputies also served Cunnagin with four outstanding bench warrants for flagrant non-support.
Cunnagin was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Deputies Travis Napier, Daniel Reed and Dylan Messer assisted with the investigation.