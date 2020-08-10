Lily man killed by train Saturday











A Lily man was pronounced dead at the scene after he was hit by a train near the crossing on Ky. 552 Saturday afternoon.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim as Brandon North, 38.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said an individual walking along the tracks discovered the body just south of the crossing.

“We are not sure how long he had laid there before he was found,” said Acciardo noting that law enforcement and emergency personnel were called to the scene at 12:17 p.m.

Acciardo noted that in that area there is room on either side for an individual to get off of the tracks to allow an approaching train to pass.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Edwards and Detective Taylor McDaniel are continuing the investigation.

They were assisted at the scene by Deputy Robert Reed, Deputy Allen Turner, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Lily Fire Department, London Laurel County Rescue Squad, Laurel County Coroner’s Office, Laurel County Public Safety and CSX Railroad Police.